Telangana proposes Rs 473 Cr worth eco-tourism circuits to Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana state government sent a proposal of rupees 473 crores to the Ministry of Tourism for the creation of nature tourism circuit packages across the state.

The State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is trying to create tourist infrastructure in the state, including hotels, resorts, boats/cruises, wayside amenities, restaurants, suspension bridges, sound and light shows, glow gardens, musical fountains, and other attractions, in order to promote tourism throughout the state as a whole.

Around 750 crores were sent by the state government in the 2022-23 budget for the development of the “Kaleshwaram Tourism Circuit,” which includes the Medigadda barrage, Kannepally pump house, Kaleshwaram temple, Annaram barrage, Annaram water canal, Sundilla barrage, and Yellampally reservoir.

In the proposal, the state government also asked the ministry to explore new projects under the scheme, “Swadesh Darshan & Prashad Scheme” at a cost of 473 crores.

The proposals include building a pilgrimage and nature tourism circuit in the Mahabubnagar district under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme for Rs 101.72 crores, building an ecotourism circuit in the Mancherial district for Rs 98 crores, and building a fort circuit in the state for the construction of the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple at an estimated cost of Rs 101 crore.

Manyamkonda in the Mahabubnagar district received Rs 50 crore, the Bhadrachalam Group of Temples in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district received Rs 61.84 crore and the Rudreshwar Temple (Ramappa) in the Mulugu district received Rs. 62.73 crore in the development of pilgrimage and heritage infrastructure.

The data from the Tourism Corporation indicates that in the years 2019–2020, up to 3.2 lakh international visitors travelled to the state prior to the epidemic.