Telangana: Protests at Mancherial hospital over swapping of babies

Hyderabad: A woman on Wednesday claimed that staff members at the Mancherial Government General Hospital (GGH) were negligent and switched her baby boy with a baby girl after birth.

Mamatha from Royyalapalli village in Chennur Mandal claimed that she was first informed that she had given birth to a baby boy but was then told that she had given birth to a baby girl. She claimed that in the operating room, Dr Anitha and nurse Supriya were insensitive, which led to the baby swap.

Meanwhile, Bollam Pavani of Asifabad claimed that the same thing happened to her when the doctor and nurse informed her that she had given birth to a boy.

Family members of both Mamatha and Pavani organized a protest and demanded action against the staff members for their carelessness in handling the infants, holding them accountable for the switching of the babies at birth.

Dr Harishchandra Reddy, the medical director of the GGH, told pressmen that the newborns had been handed to the Child and Women Department’s officials and would shortly undergo a DNA test before being given to their parents.

He further stated that measures would be taken to prevent similar occurrences.