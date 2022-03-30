Heatwave hits Telangana; public advised to remain indoors

Hyderabad: Following the directions of the state chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao, chief secretary Somesh Kumar directed officials to sensitize people about the measures to be taken to avoid the adverse effects of the escalating weather conditions predicted in the state.

Medical and health departments have been directed to stock up on ORS, fluids, glucose and other essentials in adequate quantities in all PHCs, SubCentres, schools and Anganwadi centres.

During a meeting with the district collectors and senior officials of the health, education, and disaster management departments Kumar directed officials to create awareness of the symptoms of heatstroke and its consequences as also the precautions that should be taken.

The elderly and children have been advised to stay indoors and schools have been directed to shut down earlier in the day.

Examination centers should ensure all amenities to children appearing for examinations in addition to prioritizing maintenance of power at all times and access to critical facilities like hospitals, drinking water, etc.

108 emergency vehicles will be arranged to rush persons who suffer from heatstroke to hospitals, who have been directed to stay alert, to be able to provide immediate and necessary treatment to the patient.

The fire department has also been put on high alert.

The panchayat secretaries and other concerned officials have been asked to set up water supply kiosks at market yards, bus stations, etc., conduct gram sabhas to publicize the do’s and don’ts during summers, and prepare themselves with an advance plan of action to ensure zero human deaths due to heatwave.

NGOs and other voluntary bodies have been directed to mobilize themselves to run water and buttermilk supply centres.

MNREGA timings will also be adjusted to ensure that no worker suffers from heatwave conditions.