Telangana pushes for 100 pc deliveries in govt hospitals

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Sunday, May 11 asked officials to ensure all deliveries happen in government hospitals.

Narasimha called for a shift from private medical facilities. “Every delivery must happen in a government hospital, safely, respectfully, and at no cost to the family,” he said during a review meeting held in Jagtial.

Officials have been asked to priorities normal births and conduct awareness campaigns through ASHA and Anganwadi workers to build public trust in government healthcare.

The minister further stressed on the state of dialysis care. “Patients coming for dialysis are already physically and emotionally worn out. They must receive the best possible care, any indifference will not be tolerated,” he warned, stressing the need to upgrade services at all three dialysis centres in the district.

He announced that the Jagtial General Hospital would be equipped with an MRI scanner soon and said every effort was being made to turn Jagtial into a top healthcare hub for northern Telangana. He called on doctors to act with responsibility, adding that any failure to offer timely medical services or respectful treatment would attract strict action.

Rajanarasimha said the public should stop wasting money at private hospitals and instead take full advantage of free, modern services available in government ones. “It is the duty of every official and health worker to ensure that no patient is forced to look elsewhere,” he said.

The minister also approved a new trauma care centre for the Dharmapuri area to support road accident victims and asked officials to strengthen the functioning of the central drug store. He added that ensuring zero lapses in drug distribution and patient handling would help restore confidence in government health facilities.