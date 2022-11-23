Telangana: Raghunandan Rao slams CM KCR over TRS’ prejudice in allocating funds

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dubbaka MLA, Raghunandan Rao Madhavaneni in an open letter to chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao slammed the Telangana government over its alleged discrimination over the allocation of funds, in the constituency.

He aimed to reiterate what KCR has frequently stated, namely that the state of Telangana would have a government that is devoid of all forms of prejudice and that upholds a single set of values for all communities. The Telangana government consistently asserts that the nation will be run as an ideal and that it will not violate anyone’s rights in accordance with the constitution.

Rao said that people voted for him in the Dubbaka by-elections with the fullest trust that he could address their needs and issues, and he wishes to emphasise once more that, in accordance with the constitution, he is the Legislative Assembly representative for Dubbaka.

He stressed, that the government provides each MP with an Allocated Constituency Development Fund (ACDF) to meet the needs of their respective constituencies. According to the circumstances in their particular districts, the legislators have the authority to distribute this cash.

Also Read Telangana: TRS all set for assembly elections

“As the leader of the government, I don’t believe you are aware of the government’s position on this issue,” he remarked.

Rao said “I don’t think there is any need to remind the people who are running the Ja government that the MLAs who won in Telangana have equal rights regardless of which party they belong to. But I would like to politely inform your divine being that I am being discriminated against even if I have won with the support of the people.”

He strongly opposed the district minister using his authority to distribute money without providing Rao with the chance to do so in accordance with the needs of the Dubbaka. Rao finds it disrespecting and discriminating against him as he won the election.

“I will say without hesitation that this is not good for Telangana, but for their government, and they will be held accountable by the people,” he said.