Telangana: TRS all set for assembly elections

Hyderabad: With the assembly elections scheduled to take place next year, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is ready to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) has drawn out the election strategy to be followed for the next year. He has also ruled out the possibility of early elections. TRS legislators have been asked to ensure the fulfilment of promises in their respective constituencies.

They have also been asked to reach out to families benefiting from various schemes of the Telangana government. Party members have also been asked to hold Atmeya sammelans, where they would interact with members of different communities.

Also Read KCR exposes BJP’s attempt to lure Kavitha

It is to be noted that the chief minister has promised tickets to sitting MLAs for the third time. Hence, the candidates are now tasked with proving allegations against them wrong. The chief minister has asked them to review all the work being taken up in their respective constituencies.