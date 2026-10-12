Telangana: Rainfall deficit costs Rs 20,000 cr in Kharif crop loss

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to face a Rs 20,000 crore loss in Kharif crops due to the ongoing rainfall deficit in the state, according to a study by Professor Jayashankar, Telangana Agriculture University.

The study estimated the Kharif losses after assessing a 25 per cent decline in cropped area, damage to standing crops due to insufficient rainfall and losses from uncultivated land.

“Losses are higher in cotton because it is largely a cotton-growing area,” Vice-Chancellor Aldas Janaiah was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The study also revealed that cultivation in the Rabi season could shrink to 70 lakh acres from the normal 1.3 crore acres amid the continuing rainfall deficit. The Rabi season is dependent on the northeast monsoon from October.

Janaiah explained that Rabi crops generally take up about 1.3 crore acres, including about 60 lakh acres under paddy.

According to the study, the paddy area is expected to reduce by at least 40 per cent. Earlier, Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju held 12 review meetings due to the El Niño issue. He asked officials to ensure that farmers switch to crops requiring less water.

The university advised farmers to adopt a loss-minimisation approach rather than sow crops without adequate water assurance.

Farmers should analyse available soil moisture and water resources before buying in seeds, fertiliser, and other materials.

The advice comes amid concerns that sowing water-intensive crops without sufficient rainfall or irrigation could leave farmers with additional expenditure and very little to gain.