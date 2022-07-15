Telangana rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 15

Hyderabad: As heavy rains lash Telangana, four more deaths were reported on Thursday taking the toll across the state to 15. The deaths have been reported from Kumuram Bheem Asifabad and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts. Flood alerts have also been issued to various districts.

Two rescue workers were washed away in the floods in the first incident. Two others persons were electrocuted as they were involved in repair works.

Bhadrachalm district faces the risk of being flooded as the water level in the Godavari river has risen above the danger level to reach 62.50. It has breached the third and warning level of 53 feet.

Also Read Telangana govt asks Bhadrachalam residents to relocate to relief camps

Telangana government has asked people in the district to relocate to relief camps, to ensure their safety as the threat of a flood looms over the district.

Apart from Bhadadhri district and Bhadrachalam town, Burgampadu, Aswapuram, Manuguru, Pinapaka, Karakagudem and Kothagudem have also been alerted. The government has set up 48 relief camps in these districts to tackle the eventuality of floods.

Army troops move also been moved to Bhadradri Kothagudem district for rescue operations.

Government authorities have urged people in Bhadrachalam to stay home, and have imposed a Section 144 in the district.