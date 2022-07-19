Telangana: Rains in Mancherial destroy crops on 30,000 acres

Hyderabad: The severe rain that pounded Mancherial for six days continued last week and caused devastation to roughly 18000 farmers in the region, destroying standing crops on 27592 acres. This is according to statistics supplied by the Telangana government.

While the cotton crop on 26,284 acres was impacted, the floods inundated 590 acres of paddy crop. The agricultural damage was estimated to cost Rs 10 crore,

Paddy farmers accounted for 1847 of the total. The farmers who sowed cotton and paddy crops in the last week of June were hopeful due to plentiful rainfall but were devastated by the constant rains, which caused massive losses to the agricultural community.

Farmers in Chennur, Mancherial, and Bellampalli Mandals experienced the most losses compared to any other mandal in the district. Rainfall damaged crops on 13,937 acres in Chennur Mandal alone, inflicting losses to 6,452 farmers. A total of 5,637 acres of crops were destroyed in Mancherial mandal, with an estimated 3,960 farmers impacted. The crop loss in Bellampalli mandal was 5,291 acres, with 3,840 farmers impacted.

Over 100 percent of the rain fell in Jannaram, Tandur, Dandepalli, Luxettipet, Hajipur, Kasipet, Vemanapalli, Nennal, Mancherial, Naspur, Jaipur, and Chennur Mandals.