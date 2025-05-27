Telangana rains: Officials asked to be on alert, prevent damage

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed concerned officials to be vigilant and take necessary measures to prevent damages due to incessant rains in Hyderabad and several districts in the state.

Telangana has received a warning of heavy rain for the next four days. Officials have been asked to take appropriate precautions as per the IMD forecast of heavy rains, said a press release from the Telangana chief minister’s office.

The CM ordered that officials of all departments – GHMC, Police, HYDRAA, Traffic and the Electricity departments to be available round the clock and work in coordination in view of the weather forecast and rains.

The civic authorities have also been instructed to address water logging on the roads, traffic jams and power outages on a war footing. “Alternative measures should be taken to prevent low-lying areas from getting flooded and people from being inconvenienced,” added the release.

The Telangana CM also instructed chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao to review floods in heavy rain hit districts including the Greater Hyderabad regularly, and also asked the public to be vigilant in the areas which receive heavy rains.