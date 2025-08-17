Telangana rains: Rs 147.70 cr worth rural road damage estimated

Hyderabad: The recent spell of heavy rains across Telangana has caused extensive damage to rural roads under the Panchayat Raj department.

According to a preliminary engineering report submitted to minister Seethakka on Saturday, around 84.97 kilometres of rural roads have been damaged, with the losses estimated at Rs 147.70 crore.

Ensure temporary repair works: Seethakka to officials

Speaking on the occasion, minister Seethakka directed officials to ensure that temporary repair works are carried out immediately so that public transport and daily commuting are not disrupted.

She instructed district collectors to utilise the funds already available with them for these emergency repairs. The Minister also asked officials to submit a comprehensive damage assessment report at the earliest.

In view of the rains, the minister emphasised the need to take advance measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of drinking water in rural areas.

Mission Bhagiratha reviewed

On Saturday, August 16, she held a review meeting at the Secretariat on the status of the Mission Bhagiratha drinking water project. Panchayat secretaries were instructed to remain accessible to the public at all times.

To address rain-related emergencies, the Panchayat Raj department has set up a special control room at the office of the Engineer-in-Chief in Hyderabad.

Citizens have been advised to immediately report any instances of road damage, collapsed culverts, or breaches caused by floods by calling the toll-free number 040-35174352.