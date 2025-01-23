Telangana Raj Bhavan confers ‘special lifetime achievement award’ on G Chandrasekhar Reddy

Dr G Chandrashekar Reddy has won recognition for his outstanding contributions to environmental conservation and ecological sustainability across the state.

Telangana Raj Bhavan confers 'special lifetime achievement award' on Dr G Chandrashekar Reddy.
Hyderabad: Telangana Raj Bhavan has conferred the ‘Special Lifetime Achievement Award’ on senior IFS officer Dr G Chandrashekar Reddy recognizing his outstanding contributions to environmental conservation and ecological sustainability across the state.

Chandrasekhar Reddy is presently serving as the secretary to the chief minister of Telangana, and as the vice-chairman/managing director of Telangana Forest Development Corporation. He is also the joint director general of the Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRDI).

A visionary environmentalist, Chandrashekar Reddy has led transformative initiatives that have not only enriched Telangana’s ecosystems but also inspired a collective sense of responsibility towards environmental management. 

“Raj Bhavan appreciates Dr G Chandrashekar Reddy for his unparalleled service to the cause of environmental conservation and extends best wishes for all future endeavours,” read a statement from Raj Bhavan on Thursday, January 23.

