Telangana: Raja Singh claims he will not be present in next Assembly

Hyderabad: In a shocking revelation made in the Telangana Assembly, suspended Bharatiya Janata Party legislator and Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh said that he would not be a part of the next Assembly.

Singh stated that he was unsure about who in the current Assembly will be present in the next one. However, “I believe that I will not be there,” he added.

Last month, Vikram Goud, one of the contenders for the BJP ticket from the Goshamahal Assembly constituency, had met BJP State Election Committee Chairman Eatala Rajender.

This set off speculations over Singh’s future in the party. According to sources, Raja Singh is adamant on contesting from the same Assembly seat for the third time, despite being offered the Lok Sabha ticket from Zaheerabad.

Both insiders and outsiders don’t want his presence in the Assembly, the MLA from Goshamahal constituency claimed in a statement made during Zero hour.

Singh also requested chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao to visit Dhoolpet, where he hails from and also ensure development for his constituency.

“Even if I am here or not, I want your blessings to be on Dhoolpet, because they are waiting for development and jobs,” he said.