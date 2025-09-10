Telangana: Raja Singh vows retirement from politics if BJP wins with new committee

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would never capture power in Telangana under the newly formed state committee, challenging that if it did, he would retire from politics.

He once again launched strong criticism against the BJP state leadership, declaring that if Union minister G Kishan Reddy resigned, he too would give up his MLA post so both could face the electorate together.

Never sought posts within BJP: Raja Singh

Raja Singh alleged that the party had not extended any support to him, stressing that he never sought any posts within the BJP. He claimed that with the current committee, there was no chance of the party forming a government in Telangana.

Will soon disclose names damaging the BJP: Raja Singh

He further said he would soon disclose who was responsible for damaging the party in the state. According to him, Delhi leaders spoke to him frequently, and he always enjoyed the blessings of the central leadership.

Raja Singh stated that he would personally meet the high command to explain developments in the Telangana unit.

Will always be with the BJP: Raja Singh

The Goshamahal MLA reiterated that he would remain with the BJP and ruled out joining either the BRS or Congress. He also revealed that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had previously scolded him over the phone for resigning from the party’s primary membership.

Clarifying his controversial remarks, Raja Singh said his comments were aimed at a few leaders and not the party as a whole.

He urged BJP workers “not to be anxious”, assuring them of his commitment, and declared that he was ready to go to Delhi if summoned by the leadership.