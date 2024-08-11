Telangana: Rajanna Sircilla people claim crows ‘attacking’ men

Hyderabad: In a bizzare incident reported from Rajanna-Sircila district of Telangana on August 11, Sunday, locals from the town claim that crows are specifically attacking men on a street, while women were being spared.

The ‘incident’ reportedly occurred near the Katta Maisamma temple. Locals believe that the crows on top of the shrine are attacking men when they pass by. In a video circulating on social media, a crow is seen flying past a man as he walks by the temple.

Amused by the repeated incidents, locals have termed these as “Kaki Golara” (crow’s revenge), Eyewitnesses claim that the crows are only targeting men, and women are not being attacked. The reason behind this unusual behavior, if true, is yet to be determined.

The incident has left the locals and wildlife experts puzzled, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crows’ unusual behaviour.