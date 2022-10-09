Telangana: Rajiv Swagruha properties in 10 districts to be auctioned on Nov 14

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited (TRSCL) will auction 19 of its properties on November 14 in 10 districts.

The notification regarding the same would be issued on October 11. The authorities will conduct auctions in physical and e-action modes. The process is being carried out by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) which are conducting e-auctions as government agencies.

District collectors have been tasked with conducting physical auctions across the districts. Plots, houses, and commercial plots will be auctioned in Adilabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Khammam, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Collectors of Adilabad, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, and Vikarabad confirmed their presence for auction notification. Khammam Municipal Commissioner and the officials of HMDA and TSIIC have agreed to conduct auctions for respective districts and organisations.

Apart from the aforementioned locations, the HMDA will conduct e-auctions at Thorrur, Turkayamjal, Bahadurpally, Kurmalguda, and one commercial plot in Amistapur Layout, Mahbubnagar. Similarly, the TSIIC will conduct e-auctions at Chandanagar and Kawadipally.

MAUD special chief secretary, Arvind Kumar who is supervising the Rajiv Swagruha auctions asked officials to expedite the pending approvals and developmental works in this regard.