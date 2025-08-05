Telangana R&B minister discusses road infra projects with Nitin Gadkari

Hyderabad: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has assured that the expansion of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway (NH-65) corridor from four lanes to six lanes, along with the construction of service roads would be discussed in the upcoming Finance Committee meeting scheduled on August 15, 2025.

Telangana minister for roads and buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 15, to request accelerating the pending approvals and new proposals concerning several national highway projects in the state.

Highlighting the recent fatal accident involving two senior police officers on NH 65, Reddy expressed concerns over the highway’s reputation as a “death road.”

On the Regional Ring Road (RRR) front, Reddy informed that the land acquisition for the northern segment (Sangareddy to Choutuppal) has been completed, and proposed modifying the plan for RRR from a four-lane to six-lane highway.

Gadkari sought the revised estimates, and assured fast-tracked tenders and early commencement of works. Reddy also urged simultaneous initiation of works on the southern stretch of RRR, given its potential as an industrial corridor.

For the LB Nagar–Malkapur section, Reddy recommended an elevated corridor, especially from Chintalkunta Checkpost to the All India Radio Station, and proposed a double-decker flyover, citing successful models in Nagpur.

Gadkari asked for the submission of proposals for prompt approval.

Further, on the Hyderabad–Srisailam NH-765 stretch, Reddy requested an elevated corridor status for the highway being expanded in the ecologically sensitive Amrabad Tiger Reserve where the expansion of the highway was being taken up.

Gadkari felt that certain changes to the alignment could reduce the corridor length by nearly 4 km.

Regarding the Hyderabad–Manneguda highway, Reddy sought early resolution of the issues pending with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and contractor mobilisation.

He also requested the union minister to clear the proposals under Sethu Bandhan and CRIF (Central Road Infrastructure Fund).

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy thanked Nitin Gadkari for his proactive and sympathetic approach in clearing the crucial road infrastructure proposals benefiting Telangana.