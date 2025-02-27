Telangana received Rs 15K cr investment at BioAsia: IT minister

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday, February 26 stated that the state received investments worth Rs 15,000 crore during the BioAsia summit 2025.

“Hyderabad is at the forefront of the life sciences economy, serving as the vaccine capital of India. It is also a major hub for IT exports, providing about $15 million of IT services,” said Union minister for Mines G Kishan Reddy.

He further added that Hyderabad plays a key role in India’s pharmaceutical growth, contributing 15 percent of the country’s pharmaceutical income and 40 percent of bulk products.

“The city has institutes focusing on biomedical research, National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research was set up at Genome Valley last year for animal experimentation in life sciences,” said the minister at the closing ceremony of the BioAsia summit in Hyderabad.

Addressing the meeting virtually, Union minister for Industries, Piyush Goyal said, “India is accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, strengthening its position as the ‘pharmacy of the world’ by supplying affordable generic medicines to over 200 countries. Our focus is shifting towards high-value biopharmaceuticals and innovation, with initiatives like the Genome India Project.”

Goyal went on to say that Telangana is reaping the benefits of these transformational reforms.

The region has witnessed industrial growth with key projects such as the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal, the industrial node in Zahirabad and the establishment of AIIMS Bibinagar.

“The state has 2,605 km of national highways built since 2014 and four greenfield corridors under the Bharatmala Project. Additionally, the establishment of a National Turmeric Board at Nizamabad will further boost local industries,” he concluded.

Sridhar Babu urged Reddy to support the establishment of a vaccine testing facility at Genome Valley, further strengthening the region’s role in biotech innovation.