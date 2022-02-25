Telangana receives Rs 6,400 Cr in bio sciences investment: KTR

Hyderabad: While inaugurating BioAsia-2022’s 19th edition, the state IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that the life science sector in Telangana has attracted more than 6.4 crore investments from 215 companies, on Thursday.

He also said that BioAsia is the largest life sciences and biotechnology in Asia and has a huge participation across the globe.

Watch live! Speaking at the 19th edition of #BioAsia2022 https://t.co/2o4P3CQ18W — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 24, 2022

While inaugurating BioAsia the minister said, “Life sciences sector in Telangana has attracted investments for over Rs 6,400 crore ($850 plus million) from about 215 companies and has created additional employment for more than 34,000 people in the last one year alone. Medical Devices Park also has over 50 companies setting up their manufacturing and R&D units with an overall investment of around Rs 1,500 crore creating around 7,000 jobs in Hyderabad”

Further he added that the flagship event enables the State to play a catalytic role in bringing stakeholders together and facilitating debates on global issues.

“I am immensely proud of the fact that Hyderabad continues to make an indelible imprint in the Life Sciences sector not just in India but also globally”, he added.