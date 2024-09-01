Telangana records 163 dengue cases in one day

Hyderabad: 163 cases of dengue were reported of the 5294 samples that were tested across Telangana in one day on Saturday, August 31.

The results reflected a positivity rate of 3 percent with Hyderabad topping the list of 10 dengue high-risk districts followed by Suryapet, Medchal Malkajgiri, Khammam, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy, Jagitial, Sangareddy and Warangal. At the time of publishing this report, the total number of dengue in Telangana stood at 6,405.

For Chikungunya, 275 samples were tested out of which 11 persons tested positive, reflecting a positivity rate of 1 percent with the total number of cases at 178.

Telangana also recorded three Malaria cases on the same day and 200 since, January. As part of the fever survey, 4,17,433 houses were visited wherein 12,77,284 people were screened and 6,192 persons had a fever.

“The government of Telangana has been taking every possible measure to control vector-borne

diseases. The seasonal increase in diseases during August and September, due to rains and increased

vector density, is being addressed with an action plan and continuous monitoring,” said the DPH.

Telangana DPH cautions against seasonal diseases

Telangana director of public health (DPH) on Sunday, September 1 issued an advisory cautioning people against seasonal diseases amid heavy rains.

The advisory laid down details of the precautions to be taken against mosquitos and said, “Doors and windows are to be secured with mosquito net screens. Any holes in the net should be promptly closed and Keep windows and doors shut during the breeding time of the mosquitoes (early morning and evening).”

Beds and cribs must be covered with mosquito nets preferably insecticide-treated. The net should have 156 holes in a square inch and should be tucked around the bed. Children have been advised to wear coloured clothes which cover their arms. They must apply mosquito repellants before going outdoors and during dawn and dusk will help immensely.

The public was further advised to drink filtered water and wash hands frequently especially before and after meals, after using the washroom. “Avoid shaking hands, sharing food, water and clothes, with someone who is sick, or when sick yourself,” read the advisory.

As a part of precautionary measures, the government has made elaborate arrangements by providing special beds, IV fluids, and essential medicines at all the public health facilities and ORS sachets are made available with ANMs, ASHAs, Anganwadi workers to meet any exigencies.