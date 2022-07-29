Telangana records 923 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday saw a rise in new COVID-19 cases with 923 fresh infections being reported, pushing the caseload to 8,18,290.

The highest number of cases was recorded in Hyderabad district with 366, followed by neighbouring Ranga Reddy (79) and Medchal Malkajgiri (59) districts.

A Health Department bulletin said 739 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,09,009.

The recovery rate stood at 98.87 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 40,593 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 5,170.