Telangana sees 836 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th July 2022 10:53 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday recorded 836 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,17,367.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases with 443, followed by neighbouring Medchal Malkajgiri (55) and Ranga Reddy (52).

A health department bulletin said 765 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,08,270.

Telangana registers 581 new COVID-19 cases

The recovery rate stood at 98.89 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll remained 4,111.

The bulletin said 38,122 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 4,986.

