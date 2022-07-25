Telangana registers 581 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th July 2022 11:03 pm IST
COVID-19 cases surpass 45,000 in Japan, doubling from last week
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday recorded 581 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall caseload to 8,14,884.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases with 227.

A health department bulletin said 645 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,06,207.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana adds 531 new COVID-19 cases

The recovery rate stood at 98.94 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 28,306 samples were tested on Monday.

The number of active cases was 4,566.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button