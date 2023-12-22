Telangana records nine new COVID-19 cases

A total of 1,245 samples were tested on Friday and reports were pending for 68, it said.

22nd December 2023
Hyderabad: Telangana reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday with Hyderabad accounting for eight of them while one was reported from Rangareddy.

The total number of cases under treatment/ isolation stood at 27, a Health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, a 14-month-old boy and a two-month-old girl tested positive for COVID-19 at the state-run Niloufer Hospital here and they were in the isolation ward, a senior Health official said.

Telangana on Thursday had reported six COVID-19 cases. No fresh fatalities due to the virus were reported on Friday, it said.

The case fatality rate was 0.49 per cent and the recovery rate was 99.51 per cent.

