Telangana: Recruitment for 225 staff asst posts in six DCCBs

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TGCAB) has issued a notification to fill 225 vacant Staff Assistant posts across six District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs) in the state.

The recruitment drive was formally announced on Saturday.

According to TGCAB, the vacancies are distributed as follows: 99 posts in Khammam DCCB, 43 in Karimnagar, 32 in Hyderabad, 9 in Mahabubnagar, and 21 each in Medak and Warangal DCCBs.

Candidates possessing a degree qualification are eligible to apply. The online application process will be open from October 19 to November 6 through the respective DCCB websites.

IBPS to conduct selection process

TGCAB stated that the selection process will be conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), which will hold an online examination in December.

The selection will be based on merit and reservation criteria, with no interviews to be conducted.

Applicants are advised to visit the official TSCAB website https://tgcab.bank.in/ for detailed information regarding eligibility, application fee, and reservation rules.