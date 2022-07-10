Telangana: Red alert issued by IMD in wake of heavy rains

Hyderabad: A red alert has been issued by the Indian meteorological department (IMD) from Sunday night to Tuesday morning regarding heavy rains.

There is an heavy cloud cover over the entire state.

A lot of flooding, overflowing of rivulets and lakes, roads getting cut are expected to happen in the coming few days. Further, the state government has for three days shut for all educational institutions.

The Hyderabad City Police is issuing this advisory to the general public immediately that in view of the expected heavy rainfalls, the public may please avoid non essential travel and kindly watch the weather and rain forecasts before venturing out.

Under the flagship of Commissioner CV Anand, the police has deployed traffic, and law and order officers for night duties and equipped them with raincoats, shoes, other disaster management equipment like ropes, pumps etc.

The officials will be actively coordinating with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) teams and put NDRF on alert.