Telangana reports 10 active COVID-19 cases

No deaths have been reported so far.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 10th June 2025 7:29 pm IST
COVID-19 cases in Telangana
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The ministry of health and family welfare has confirmed 10 COVID-19 cases in Telangana as of 8 am on Tuesday, June 10, with no deaths reported. Health officials stated that six patients since January have fully recovered and been discharged after completing treatment.

On May 23, health authorities confirmed a new case involving a pulmonologist from Kukatpally, Hyderabad. The respiratory specialist, residing in Vivekananda Nagar, adhered to mandatory five-day isolation protocols.

The individual has since fully recovered and remains asymptomatic.

State health authorities continue to monitor the situation, emphasising that all necessary containment measures remain in place.

COVID ward set up at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

A dedicated COVID-19 ward with designed beds has been set up at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on May 23.

While health officials remain vigilant, doctors believe the current variant in circulation is mild and unlikely to cause severe illness. Doctors are reportedly observing the situation closely, but initial assessments suggest this strain is considerably weaker than previous ones.

Health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha urged the public not to panic and to rely on updates from established medical and research institutions. He stressed that those with underlying health conditions or compromised immunity should remain cautious.

Experts urge vigilance, but no cause for alarm

Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Rajiv Behl, explained to PTI that genome sequencing of samples from West and South India has shown that the variants responsible for the current rise in cases are not severe and are subvariants of Omicron only. He said, “The four variants that we have found are subvariants of Omicron, including LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB. 1.8.1. The first three have been found in more number of cases.”

“We have been closely monitoring the situation. At this moment overall, we should monitor, be vigilant, but there is no cause to worry,” Dr. Behl added.



