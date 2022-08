Telangana reports 252 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday recorded 252 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,31,874 so far.

Hyderabad district saw most of the cases with 143.

A health department bulletin said 291 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,25,091 till date.

The recovery rate stood at 99.18 percent.

Also Read Telangana reports 357 new COVID-19 cases

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred in Telangana and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 17,029 samples were tested across the state today.

The number of active cases was 2,672.