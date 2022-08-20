Telangana reports 357 new COVID-19 cases

Published: 20th August 2022
Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday recorded 357 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,31,622 so far.

Hyderabad district saw most of the cases with 165.

A health department bulletin said 440 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,24,800 till date.

The recovery rate stood at 99.18 percent.

No fresh fatality due to the infectious disease occurred in Telangana and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 24,399 samples were tested across the state today.

The number of active cases was 2,711.

