Telangana reports 290 new COVID-19 cases

26th August 2022
Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday recorded 290 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally to 8,33,521.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 115.

A health department bulletin said 450 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,27,154.

The recovery rate rose to 99.24 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 21,198 samples were tested on Friday. There were 2,256 active cases in the state.

