Telangana reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 22nd April 2022 8:43 pm IST
Omicron subvariant BA.2 may cause severe disease, lab study suggests
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases taking the statewide tally to 7,91,741, official data showed.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 16.

A health department bulletin said no fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll across Telangana continued to be at 4,111.

Twenty people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was at 7,87,431. The recovery rate stood at 99.46 percent.

The bulletin said 14,265 samples were tested on Friday. The number of active cases was 199, it said.

