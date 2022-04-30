Telangana reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

Published: 30th April 2022
Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases taking the total caseload to 7,92,012.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 26.

No fresh fatalities occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111, a health department bulletin said.

Twenty people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,581. The recovery rate stood at 99.44 percent.

The bulletin said 14,243 samples were tested on Saturday and the number of active cases was 320.

