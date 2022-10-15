Telangana reports 78 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th October 2022 10:11 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday recorded 78 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,39,028.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 42.

A COVID-19 bulletin said 83 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,34,348.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 9,254 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 569.

