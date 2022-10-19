Telangana reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 19th October 2022 9:16 pm IST
COVID-19

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday recorded 79 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 8,39,329.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 46.

A COVID-19 bulletin said 83 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,34,668.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 8,508 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 550, it said.

