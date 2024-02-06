Telangana requests NITI Aayog for release Rs 1800 crore grants

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy requested the NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery to ensure the release of Rs 1800 crore grants to Telangana.

The CM called on the NITI Aayog Vice Chairman in New Delhi on Monday, an official release said.

In a post on X, the Office of the Telangana Chief Minister said “The Chief Minister asked for funds for the development of the river front of Musi river in Hyderabad. He appealed to the World Bank to support the release of the necessary aid. The Chief Minister appealed to the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog to support the necessary funds for the supply of drinking water in the state as well as the reforms to be brought by his government in the fields of medicine, health and education in the state.”

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy had earlier directed the officials to develop the Musi riverfront on 55 Km stretch in Hyderabad limits in the first phase. As part of Musi riverfront project, a tourism circuit will be designed by connecting the historical buildings – Charminar, Taramati Baradari and other tourist places situated along the Musi catchment areas, as per CMO.

“The Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog is also requested to extend financial support for the supply of drinking water as well as the reforms to be brought by his government in the fields of medical, health, and education sectors in the state,” the statement said, quoting the CM.

In December, the CM met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time after the Congress government was formed in the state and flagged the issues of the pending projects with the PM.

In January, during his Delhi tour, CM Reddy requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a meeting to release pending funds to Telangana.

He had sought the release of Rs 1800 crores under the Backward Areas Development Programme and urged the allocation of Rs 2,233.54 crores from the 15th Finance Commission dues to the state, as per the CMO.

In the same month, he met Home Minister Amit Shah and requested to allocate more IPS officers to Telangana and stressed the settlement of pending dues from Andhra Pradesh.