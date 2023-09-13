Telangana: RERA directs promoters, builders to submit audit reports by Sept end

Hyderabad: Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TS- RERA) have asked all the real estate promoters and builders, registered under them, to submit the quarterly and annual audit reports by the end of September.

The chairman of TS-RERA, N Satyanarayana warned of action in accordance with the provisions of the RERA Act, against those who fail to submit their project reports by the deadline.

Additionally, the builders and promoters have been directed to upload their quarterly project reports on the RERA website using the promoter login, as specified in Section 11(1)(b) and Section 4(2)(l)(D) of Provision 3.

However, these quarterly reports should be submitted by the deadlines of April 15, July 15, October 15, and January 15.

Likewise, the annual audit reports should be submitted within six months after the closure of a financial year.

Satyanarayana further noted that emails and notices have already been issued to the parties concerned and they have been urged to prioritise the submission of these reports by the end of the current month, in line with RERA regulations.

“Forms 4, 5, and 6 are to be used for quarterly reports, while Form 7 is applicable for annual reports, and these forms are readily available for download on the website,” said the RERA head.