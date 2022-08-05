Telangana: Revanth denies making remarks against Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy on Friday clarified that he did not make any remarks against party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Revanth Reddy’s clarification came after Venkat Reddy found fault with his remarks made during reaction to the resignation of latter’s brother Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy from the party.

Venkat Reddy had taken strong exception to the TPCC chief’s remarks allegedly referring to both the brothers. Venkat Reddy had also sought an apology from Revanth Reddy.

The state Congress chief, however, clarified that his remarks were not aimed at Venkat Reddy. He claimed that some people were deliberately trying to create differences between them.

“Rajagopal Reddy has betrayed Congress party while Venkat Reddy is working for the party. They are two different people,” he said.

Calling Venkat Reddy his brother, Revanth Reddy urged him not to believe the rumours being spread deliberately by some people.

MLA Rajagopal Reddy on Tuesday announced resignation from both the Congress party and state Assembly. He has dropped hints that he will soon join the BJP.

After Rajagopal Reddy’s resignation, Revanth Reddy had launched a bitter attack on him by calling him a ‘traitor’. The TPCC chief also alleged that Rajagopal Reddy was joining the BJP for contracts.

Rajagopal Reddy had also hit back at Revanth Reddy and termed him a ‘blackmailer’. The legislator claimed that Revanth Reddy became TPCC chief by bribing some leaders of the party at the Centre.

It may be recalled that both Komatireddy had attacked Revanth Reddy after he was named TPCC president last year.

Venkat Reddy had alleged that some central leaders of Congress took money to make Revanth Reddy the president. He had termed Revanth Reddy an outsider as he had quit Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to join Congress in 2017.

Both the brothers had also pointed out that Revanth Reddy was jailed in cash for vote scam.

Venkat Reddy had recently called on Revanth Reddy and both the leaders had agreed to work together. The central leadership of the party had also appointed Venkat Reddy as the party’s star campaigner.