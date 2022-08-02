Telangana: Revanth Reddy likens Rajagopal Reddy’s resignation to political suicide

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday reacted to Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s resignation to the party and the state Assembly and said that the action of now former MLA is equivalent to ‘suicide’.

He also announced a team for the bypoll of the now-open for contest Munugodu assembly constituency and said that the party will organise a meeting there on August 5 to discuss strengthening the local leadership.

Rajagopal Reddy will soon likely join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the weeks leading up to the MLA’s resignation, he met with senior leaders of the BJP. He also publicly made statements about the BJP coming to power and expressed that forming a people’s government would begin from Munugodu.

The party’s central leadership took note of the MLA’s pro-BJP remarks but avoided taking any substantial action.

But the Telangana Congress’ patience wore thin, as CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka recently revealed that the party gave Rajagopal Reddy an ultimatum to make up his mind within two days, or he would be suspended from the party.

“The Congress party, in spite of losing its place in Andhra Pradesh, delivered on its promise of creating the Telangana state. Sonia Gandhi, the mother of Telangana, is currently going through dishonour due to the vengeful ED investigative process put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah. Rajagopal Reddy leaving the Congress for the BJP under this scenario is unconscionable,” Revanth reddy remarked.

The Congress party was caught unaware by Rajagopal’s decision and is considering the names of candidates for Munugodu in the upcoming October by-elections.

While Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is considering Palvai Sravanti and Raghuveer Reddy, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is considering former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, former MLCs Neeti Vidyasagar and Karne Prabhakar to contest in Munugodu.

Reacting to Rajagopal Reddy’s resignation, Bharatiya Janata Party state senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Tuesday stated that Congress MLA from Munugodu Assembly Constituency Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s resignation to his seat and to Congress was imminent and inevitable.

Narayana Reddy said that Rajagopal would join the Bharatiya Janata Party to strengthen the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He welcomed the resignation of Rajagopal Reddy and said that it was a long awaited event. “Rajagopal Reddy was planning to resign to Congress and to join BJP for the past three years. He has taken the ultimate decision to resign to the Grand Old Party as the time has arrived,” Narayana Reddy said.

The BJP leader said that resignation of Rajagopal Reddy to Congress would lead to political realignment of politics in the state albeit much in favour of BJP. He said that those who are yet to make up their mind on joining the BJP would firm up their opinions and come to BJP’s fold.

He said that the Congress is losing its base in the country as the mother, son and daughter, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, have failed to rejuvenate the ailing Grand Old Party. He said that dynasty politics would not work anymore in the country.

“People will not accept the fourth generation leaders from one family and the pitiful status of Congress has been reflecting this fact. Congress can no more depend on the credit of bringing independence to the country. The party has to reinvent itself,” he said.

Narayana Reddy said that the people of the country, particularly the people of Telangana have been reposing a lot of faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that day by day the BJP is making deep inroads into the state and taking each and every village and town by storm. He said that the Munugodu by-poll would be a repeat of Huzurabad show. It would lead all the other Assembly constituencies to come to the fold of the BJP.