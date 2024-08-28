Telangana: Revanth showering hypocritical love on Rajiv Gandhi, says KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, August 28 slammed chief minister A Revanth Reddy for showering ‘hypocritical’ love on Rajiv Gandhi.

“Everyone knew the real colour of the hypocritical love he was showering on Rajiv Gandhi after becoming the PCC president through the backdoor,” posted KTR on X.

సోనియాగాంధీని దయ్యం, పిశాచి, బలిదేవత అన్న నువ్వా రాజీవ్ గాంధీమీద ప్రేమ ఒలకబోసేది….



దొడ్డి దారిన పిసిసి ప్రసిడెంట్ అయ్యి ఇవాళ రాజీవ్ గాంధీ మీద నువ్వు ఒలకబోస్తున్న కపట ప్రేమ అసలురంగు అందరికీ తెలుసు….



నీఆలోచనల్లో కుసంస్కారం … నీ మాటలు అష్ట వికారం …..



తెలంగాణతల్లి… — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 28, 2024

He further said that in the past, the chief minister abused Sonia Gandhi calling her a demon, a ghost, a sacrificial deity and now he was demonstrating love for Rajiv Gandhi, thus exposing the inconsistency in his stance.

The BRS working president further called the chief minister a ‘betrayer’ of Telangana adding that it would be a shame if he installs the Telangana Thalli statue. KTR reiterated that statues of those who didn’t want Telangana would be removed once the BRS came to power.