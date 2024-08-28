Telangana: Revanth showering hypocritical love on Rajiv Gandhi, says KTR

The BRS working president furthered called the chief minister a 'betrayer' of Telangana adding tha t it would be shame if he installs the Telangana Thalli statue.

KTR holds the municipal administration department responsible for the collapse of the retaining walls of Sunkishala project.
Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, August 28 slammed chief minister A Revanth Reddy for showering ‘hypocritical’ love on Rajiv Gandhi.

“Everyone knew the real colour of the hypocritical love he was showering on Rajiv Gandhi after becoming the PCC president through the backdoor,” posted KTR on X.

He further said that in the past, the chief minister abused Sonia Gandhi calling her a demon, a ghost, a sacrificial deity and now he was demonstrating love for Rajiv Gandhi, thus exposing the inconsistency in his stance.

The BRS working president further called the chief minister a ‘betrayer’ of Telangana adding that it would be a shame if he installs the Telangana Thalli statue. KTR reiterated that statues of those who didn’t want Telangana would be removed once the BRS came to power.

