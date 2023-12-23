Telangana: Revanth to hold meeting with officials on six guarantees  

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy will be holding a meeting on Sunday, December 24 with district collectors and SPs to instruct them about the steps to be taken for implementation of Congress’ six poll guarantees.

The party had promised to implement these guarantees within 100 days of coming to power.

The meeting scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm on Sunday will focus “on extending governance to the village level.”

Extending ‘Prajavani’ to districts

The chief minister is likely to announce the extension of ‘Prajavani’, a public grievance redressal initiative at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan to all 33 districts.

At the conference, the chief minister also expected to unveil a comprehensive action plan to expand ‘Prajavani’ programs to district, mandal, and village levels for systematic and efficient execution of government schemes.

This apart, the collectors will receive detailed guidance on realising the six guarantees, a policy framework designed to promote social justice through economic empowerment.

The meeting will also discuss the inclusion of Additional Collectors of Local Bodies, in the approach of the grassroots governance.

During the conference, he will also launch ‘Praja Palana Grama Sabhas’, scheduled from December 28 to January 6, 2024, excluding holidays.

These sabhas, set to occur between 8 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm, will involve official teams visiting gram panchayats and municipal wards at a rate of two per day.