Telangana revenue minister releases heatwave action plan

Hyderabad: Telangana revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Friday, May 2, released the action plan for the heatwave that is about to hit the state.

He asked concerned officials to take up preventive measures against the heat wave. “With the rising temperatures and hot winds across the state, the government has the responsibility to protect the public,” said the minister.

He cited the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report and said that the heatwave is expected to intensify until June. In view of the heatwave, the Telangana State Disaster Management Authority, in collaboration with the IMD, has developed the Telangana State Heatwave Action Plan (HAP) – 2025. A nodal officer has been appointed for each district. The minister formally released the Heatwave Action Plan 2025 during the meeting.

Addressing a review meeting at the Telangana secretariat, he stated that 588 out of 612 mandals had been categorised as heatwave-affected.

The state government had declared the heatwave as a ‘state-specific disaster’ on April 15. The ex -gratia for families of heatstroke victims had been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 4 lakh.

Reddy said all measures should be taken to prevent the impact of heatwaves on the general public. However, in the event of unexpected fatalities, immediate ex-gratia payments should be made from a humanitarian perspective, he added.

Preparedness for heat wave

As part of being prepared for the heatwave, officials were asked to undertake a series of measures to provide relief to the people in the summer

Supply ORS packs, buttermilk packets, and drinking water at water kiosks; Coordinate with companies under CSR to supply these items.

Focus on districts including Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad, Kothagudem, Medak and Karimnagar.

Health department will ensure the availability of ORS packets at primary health centres and hospitals. Department to disseminate heatwave-related precautions, creation of cool wards and conduct fire safety audits in hospitals.

Industries and commerce department to advise factories in high-temperature areas to follow a shift rotation, providing 1-2 hours of rest for workers, dividing them into two groups.

Labour welfare department must ensure rest, drinking water, ORS packets, and shaded resting areas for sanitation and solid waste management workers.

Local bodies and municipalities have been handed over the responsibility to arrange shelters, drinking water, and awareness campaigns via public address systems and LED screens at bus stands, markets, tourist spots, and places of worship. Additionally, water for birds and stray animals near parks will also be arranged.

Rural development and panchayati raj department will ensure supply of chlorinated drinking water and tankers will be deployed to areas facing shortages.