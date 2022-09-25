Telangana: Right-wing organisations demand immediate ban on PFI

Hyderabad: Hindutva right-wing organisation Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday demanded that the Popular Front of India (PFI) should be banned immediately.

Members of VHP said that National Investigation Agency (NIA) has exposed the ‘conspiracy’ of PFI across the country.

A press conference was held at the VHP state office in Koti on Sunday. VHP State President Surender Reddy and Secretary Pandarinath said that the TRS government in Telangana is trying to undermine Hindus by treating minorities as the first citizens. They demanded that the Telangana government immediately ban the PFI organization.

They said that no matter where attacks take place in the country, their roots are exposed in Hyderabad. “Telangana government here is acting indifferently to pacify minorities. It is moving forward with vote bank politics as its target. The entire state of Telangana has become a hub for terrorists,” they said.

Telangana State Durga Vahini Convenor Vani Sakkubai said that the entry of non-Hindu people into the Dandiya dances during Dussehra Sharannavaratra celebrations is concerning.

“It is said that especially during cultural events like Dandiya, youths of ‘that’ religion come in the form of Hindu youths and ensnare Hindu young women in the name of Love Jihad and commit conspiracies,” she said.

She said that Aadhar cards should be verified to ensure that only Hindu youths are allowed into events like Dandiya celebrations.

Telangana State Bajrang Dal Convener Shiv Ramulu said that the state government did not pay heed to earlier warnings, and said that Muslims have also been targeting young Hindu women and harassing them during Vinayak Chavithi processions.

Bouncers should be stationed at Dandiya dances and Bajrang Dal workers are ready to ‘provide protection,’ he said. “They’re terrorising the nation by throwing bombs at Hindu leaders,” he added.