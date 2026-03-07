Telangana: Robbers flee with Rs 1.6 lakh after ATM theft in Sangareddy

A team of forensic officials collected finger prints from the ATM and the police is examining the CCTV footage.

Damaged ATM machine after theft in Sangareddy, Telangana, with cash missing.
Residents at the broken ATM in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Some unidentified robbers broke open an ATM machine in Telangana’s Sangareddy district early on Saturday, March 7, and fled with Rs 1.60 lakh.

The incident occurred in the Gaddapotharam municipality. Residents noticed the broken kiosk and alerted the police. A case was registered and the investigation is underway.

A team of forensic officials collected fingerprints from the ATM and the police was examining the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage, the police said.

Similar incident

In a similar incident in December 2025, cash worth Rs 50 lakh was burnt during a robbery at two ATMs in Telangana’s Nizamabad.

In the first case, two bike-borne men tried to cut open an ATM containing Rs 27 lakh with a glass cutter. When their attempts failed, they set the machine on fire.

In the second case, miscreants set an ATM on fire, reportedly containing Rs 25 lakh, after break-in attempts failed. A video shared on social media showed a damaged machine. On being alerted, senior officials inspected both the ATMs, enquired with the bank’s staff and checked about the total amount stolen and other details.

