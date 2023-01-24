Telangana: Robbers open fire, loot cash in Medchal’s wine shop

The robbers attacked the wine shop employees with sticks and tried to snatch the cash.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 24th January 2023 11:17 am IST
Telangana: Robbers open fire, loot cash in Medchal's wine shop
Telangana: Robbers open fire, loot cash in Medchal's wine shop.

Hyderabad: Robbers opened fire to snatch over Rs 2 lakh from employees of a wine shop on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night at Uddamarri under Shamirpet police station in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Three masked men attacked the cashier and other employees when they were leaving with cash after closing the shop.

According to police, the robbers attacked the wine shop employees with sticks and tried to snatch the cash. When the victims resisted, one of the robbers opened two rounds of fire.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 4 arrested in Vanasthalipuram robbery case; Rs 18L seized

A bullet hit the wine shop shutter while the second bullet was fired in the air. The offenders escaped after snatching Rs 2.08 lakh in cash from the employees.

On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. One of the victims Balakrishna said the masked men attacked them when they were about to start their two-wheelers. He said they were speaking Hindi.

Police suspect the involvement of an inter-state gang and constituted five teams to apprehend them. The gang apparently selected the target near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) for an easy escape.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button