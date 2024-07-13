Telangana: Roof collapses in Kakatiya University hostel; students protest

Members of various student organizations staged a protest in front of the Kakatiya University (KU) Girls’ hostel after a portion of the roof collapsed.

The incident occurred on July 12 when the roof of Room No 94 in Kakatiya University’s Rani Rudrama Devi Girls’ Hostel collapsed. A few days back, a fan collapsed on another inmate of the hostel, seriously injuring her. Fortunately, there were no casualities.

The incident on Friday sparked a strong reaction from the student community, with members of various student organisations, including SFI, PDSU, BRSV, and BSF, staging a protest at the hostel gate. Their anger was palpable as they detained the university Registrar, Prof. Mallareddy, who had come to the hostel in the aftermath of the incident.

The inmates of the Rani Rudramadevi hostel have been shifted to another building. The structure, previously a boys’ hostel, was reportedly built in 1980 and lacks proper maintenance.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Kakatiya University students expressed their distress over the condition of various hostels.

“Rani Rudrama Devi Hostel, previously Potana Hostel, was allotted for boys till the last few years. The university administration decided to allot the hostel for girls instead of boys, with the increase in the number of girls admitted to the university,” Hathiram, a student told Siasat.com.

“The decision of the Vice Chancellor to allot the old hostel to girls instead of opening the newly constructed ones was resisted from the very beginning. But there was no result. Two weeks back, a fan fell on another girl in the hostel. The hostel was constructed in 1980. The inmates have been shifted to another building. We demand the university to open new hostels for girls,” the student said

The students allege the university administration over the deplorable condition of infrastructural facilities.

“There is no proper maintenance in hostel facilities. The newly constructed hostels are not for students. For six boys’ hostels, there is only a single mess,” he added.