Telangana: Rs 1.4K cr arrears given out to 39K SCCL employees

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Thursday paid the 11th Wage Board arrears to the tune of Rs 1450 crore to around 39,000 employees.

Hence, each employee received Rs 3.70 lakh arrears on average. While the company deposited the arrears amount into the bank accounts of most employees directly, a few received cheques where the amount was huge.

Ramagundam Area head overman Vemula Sudarshan Reddy received the highest arrears of Rs 9.91 lakh, followed by Ramagundam Area-2 employee Usman Baig (Rs 9.35 lakh) and Srirampur area head overman A Rajamallu (Rs 9.16 lakh).

SCCL Director (Finance) N Balaram said that the Dasara and Diwali bonus too would be paid on time.

He further said that it was the first time in the history of SCCL that such a huge amount was paid to employees.

The SCCL also deducted Income Tax, PF and amounts to be transferred to pension accounts from the arrears and paid the remaining amount.

Additionally, the SSCL handed over cheques for Rs 6.97 lakh to Lachaiah, Rs 6.81 lakh to Ravi Babu and Rs 6.69 lakh to Satyanarayana Reddy, who were working at Singareni Bhavan in Hyderabad and received the highest arrears.