Telangana: SCCL workers to receive 11th wage arrears soon

As per preliminary estimate, Rs 1,726 crore will be paid in arrears with an each employee receiving an average of Rs 4 lakh

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 2nd September 2023 3:15 pm IST
Massive exercise to pay wage arrears to Singareni workers

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chief managing director N Sridhar has ordered the release of 11th wage arrears of 23 months for the employees of SCCL.

As per preliminary estimate, Rs 1,726 crore will be paid in arrears with an each employee receiving an average of Rs 4 lakh. Over 40,000 employees will benefit from it. Officials said that the payments will be deposited in the workers’ accounts within a month.

Also Read
Telangana edu dept sets new norms for fixing fee in private schools

According to SCCL director (finance & personnel) N Balaram, the process of calculating salary arrears has begun with the coordination of the HR, accounts, auditing, ERP, SAP, IT, and other departments.

MS Education Academy

He instructed officials to start by conducting an audit of the employees’ unpaid salaries before moving on. He explained that the retiring workers would collect their arrears shortly after the current staff.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 2nd September 2023 3:15 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button