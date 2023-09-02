Telangana: SCCL workers to receive 11th wage arrears soon

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) chief managing director N Sridhar has ordered the release of 11th wage arrears of 23 months for the employees of SCCL.

As per preliminary estimate, Rs 1,726 crore will be paid in arrears with an each employee receiving an average of Rs 4 lakh. Over 40,000 employees will benefit from it. Officials said that the payments will be deposited in the workers’ accounts within a month.

According to SCCL director (finance & personnel) N Balaram, the process of calculating salary arrears has begun with the coordination of the HR, accounts, auditing, ERP, SAP, IT, and other departments.

He instructed officials to start by conducting an audit of the employees’ unpaid salaries before moving on. He explained that the retiring workers would collect their arrears shortly after the current staff.