Telangana: Rs 13,030 cr spent on road development by state since 2014

Hyderabad: Construction and widening of 7360 km of roads at a cost of Rs. 13,030 crore from 2014 have taken place in Telangana, said a press release from the state government.

It further informs that the Telangana Department of Roads and Buildings (R&B) currently maintains 32,445 km of roads, of which 27,461 km are state highways and 4,983 km are national highways crossing the state. While a road length of 2682 km is under the development of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), 2301 km of road is under the state R&B National Highway control.

Also Read Telangana: Rs 3219 Cr sanctioned to civic bodies under TUFIDC

State Highways

When Telangana was formed in 2014, there was a total of 24,245 km of R&B roads in the state. Only 27.9% of the road length was of two lanes and more.

Today, under the budget for bettering the conditions of state highways, 13740 km of works have been undertaken at a cost of Rs 4118 crore. Of this, 8621 km of works were completed at a cost of Rs 2141 crore.

In Telangana, two-lane roads have almost doubled in the last 8% years and four lane length roads have increased by 54%. The number of 4-lane R&B roads has increased from 669 km in 2014 to 1029 km in 2022. 22 projects with a length of 553 km at a cost of Rs. 4586 crore are still in progress. A main bridge over the Godavari river at Mancherial, a flyover (at Amber Pet), an elevated corridor at Uppal and six lane widening works at Aramgarh Shamshabad are part of these projects.

Bridges

The reconstruction and widening of 519 bridges were undertaken by the state government at an estimated cost of Rs 2650 crore until 2022. Out of them, 391 bridges costing Rs 1405 crore have been completed. The remaining 125 works are in progress.

Details of bridges and works undertaken after the formation of the state of Telangana:

Two bridges over the Godavari River at Panchgudi and Bornapally,

Three bridges over the Manair River at Nirukulla,

Three bridges over the Manjira River at Khammampally on the Manthani-Oded Road, Birkur, Annasagar to Pittam

A bridge over the Pranahita river at Venkampally in Kamareddy district,

A bridge over the river Krishna at Mattampally in Suryapeta district

Two bridges over Mula Vagu at Shabaazpalli on Vemulawada Branch Road.

A High Level Cable Steel Bridge over the Manair River at Karimnagar connecting the Hyderabad-Karimnagar-Ramagundam Roads NH-563.

National highways

There are 22 projects in progress covering a length of 553 km at a cost of Rs. 4586 crore in the state. Another 15 works with a length of 590 km at a cost of Rs.6726 crore are in the tendering stage.

Under the Rural Development Fund (RDF), 305 works with a length of 1259.13 km were sanctioned at a cost of Rs 990 crore to improve rural connectivity. Among them are 261 road works at a cost of Rs 883.65 crore and 44 bridges at a cost of Rs 106.47 crore.

Under the Scheduled Tribe Special Development Fund (STSDF), a total of 19 works along a length of 55.20 km were sanctioned during the year 2018-19 at a cost of Rs.61.00 crore. Of these, 7 works of 20.10 km length were completed at a cost of Rs. 14.50 crore.

