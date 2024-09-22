Telangana: Rs 2 crore, 28 tola gold stolen from house in Medak

Hyderabad: Unidentified thieves for stealing Rs 2.2 crore in cash along with 28 tolas of gold jewellery from a residence in Makta village of Medak district. The victim, Nagabhushanam discovered the theft and immediately reported the incident to the Pocharam IT Corridor police station.

According to reports, initial investigations suggest the theft may have been an inside job. Police believe the perpetrators may have had prior knowledge of Nagabhushanam’s recent agreement to sell 10 acres of land in Shankarpally. The stolen cash is believed to be connected to this transaction.

Police have detained Nagabhushanam’s driver for questioning in connection with the theft at his residence. Investigators suspect the driver may have vital information about Nagabhushanam’s activities and financial matters.

Further investigation is ongoing and attempts are being made to trace the stolen items.

