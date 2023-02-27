Telangana: Rs 200 crores Net revenue to be paid to Beedi workers

In Komaram Bheem - Asifabad district, 63,573 beneficiaries will be paid Rs 31.58 crores. In Sirpur constituency alone, 48,418 people will be paid Rs 26.98 crores said the minister.

Published: 27th February 2023 10:33 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy on Monday launched the Beedi Leaf Net revenue (bonus) payment program in Sirpur constituency by distributing the cheques to the beedi leaf collectors.

“We have started the process of paying Rs 200 crores across Telangana. The beneficiaries will receive the amount directly in their accounts,” said the minister, speaking at the event.

“We have completed all preparations for Beedi leaf collection for the season. The goal is to collect and sell 2.27 lakh standard bags of leaves. We are hoping to complete this by the end of May,” he added.

“The government has passed a GO increasing the price of Beedi leaf from Rs 2.05 to Rs 3 per pack. These rates will be in effect from the current season,” said Reddy.

About 75,000 Beedi leaf collectors are going to take part in this season’s leaf collection.

He said “In the year 2023, The Forest Development Corporation (FDC) under the forest department will make the sale in 225 units across 19 districts.”

The bonus payment program is beginning on Monday from the Sirpur constituency with the distribution of the cheques to the Beedi workers.

